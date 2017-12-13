Man Utd Would Have Done Same – Former Red Devil On Man City’s Celebrations

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United winger Bojan Djordjic believes Manchester City were well within their rights to celebrate their victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.



Pep Guardiola’s side went eleven points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford at the weekend.











A fracas broke out in the corridor following the game after Jose Mourinho entered the away dressing room to complain about the excessive Manchester City’s celebrations.



The ensuing scuffle allegedly left Manchester City coach Mikael Arteta with injuries to his face and bottles of water and milk were reportedly hurled at the Manchester United manager.





Mourinho again threw barbs at Manchester City in a press conference, but Djordjic believes Guardiola’s players had every right to celebrate a potentially title defining win over their city rivals.

He understands Mourinho’s frustrations after a difficult defeat, but feels Manchester United would have done the same had they beaten Manchester City in a big game at the Etihad.



Djordjic told MUTV: “Football is all about emotions.



“When you beat your rivals to go eleven points clear at the top, you are telling me I am not allowed to celebrate?



“It was not in the corridor, they were inside the dressing room and they are entitled to do that.



“I think we would have done the same thing if we had beaten them at the Etihad to go eleven points clear at the top in December.”



He added: “Footballers need to show emotion – I am a sore loser and I can be a worse winner.



"I understand Jose Mourinho as the defeat hurt him and walking through the corridor, hearing some of the things, maybe I would have walked in.



“Although next morning, I would say they are just celebrating.”

