Mesut Ozil Wants Barcelona Answer Soon Ahead Of Making Future Decision

Manchester United target Mesut Ozil is keen to learn whether Barcelona are seriously interested in signing him before making a decision over his future.



Ozil’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and while the Gunners are still trying to convince him to sign a new deal, he has been tipped to leave the club on a free transfer next summer.











The German has been in good form lately and a number of clubs such as Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in signing him in the near future.



Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen to reunite with his former Real Madrid player at Old Trafford and Barcelona also have the German on their shortlist of targets.





The 29-year-old is understood to be more interested in a move back to Spain with Barcelona and is holding out committing to any other club for the time being.

However, the Germany international is keen to make a decision soon and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, he wants an answer from Barcelona as soon as possible.



Ozil is interested in knowing whether Barcelona are truly interested in taking him back to Spain and is prepared to leave Arsenal in January if they want to sign him in the winter window.



But he is unwilling to wait for too long and is ready to consider other offers should Barcelona remain indecisive about signing him.

