Rangers Defender Warns On Hibernian Motivation For Easter Road Clash

Danny Wilson feels Hibernian will be buoyed for their game against Rangers this evening, following their 2-2 draw with Celtic at the weekend.



Hibernian, who returned to the Scottish Premiership this season, put in a stellar performance against the Hoops and could have even won at Easter Road on Sunday.











On the other hand, Rangers are in good form themselves, having won three league game on the trot.



And Wilson, whose side were edged out 3-2 by Hibs earlier in the season, believes Neil Lennon’s team will have their tails up for their clash against Rangers, owing to their impressive display against the Scottish champions.





The defender went on to add that the Gers will have to be at the top of their game to return home from Easter Road with the full three points.

“Two very big games, two very big teams”, Wilson told Rangers TV, when asked about the Light Blues’ upcoming games against Hibernian and St. Johnstone this week.



“We have had problems with them [Hibs] in the past and we have to be right on top of our game if we want to take anything from them.



“But we are in a good moment now, three wins on the trot, can we go and make it four?



“That’s got to be the aim, we just need to build on it as much as we can and move forward, and we can only do that by winning.



“Now we go to Hibs and we give them credit because they got a good draw against Celtic at the weekend.



“They will be right up for the game and we have to be right on top of our game as well.”



Rangers are currently second in the league table with 33 points from 17 outings, three points and two places ahead of Hibs.

