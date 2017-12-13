Rangers Star Refuses To Read Too Much Into Gers’ Three-Game Winning Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Wilson has refused to read too much into Rangers’ three-game winning run, ahead of his side’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibernian this evening.



The Gers, who had a stuttering start to their season and sacked Pedro Caixinha in late October, have been in decent form under interim boss Graeme Murty.











Rangers have won five of the seven league matches since Murty took charge of the team, with the Light Blues currently being on a three-game winning run in the Scottish Premiership.



And Wilson insisted that while from the outside it may seem that Rangers are on a roll, the Light Blues stars were always aware of their capabilities.





The defender, whose side are currently second in the league table, explained that Rangers are now looking forward to the rest of the campaign.

“From the outside it just looks better when you win”, Wilson told Rangers TV, when asked about the Gers’ three-match winning run.



“I think we knew what we had, we knew we were a tight unit and everybody has been used throughout the season.



“I think from the outside it looks more significant, but for us in the dressing room, we know we have good players and we are just happy to put three points on the board and try and get a little momentum going forward because the season so far has been fairly disappointing.



“But we still find ourselves in second place, only on goal difference, but it’s still a good position to be in and we have the rest of the season to look forward to.”



Rangers, who beat Ross County 2-1 at the weekend, are presently five points behind leaders Celtic; the Hoops however have a game in hand.

