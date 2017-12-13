RB Leipzig Coach’s Comments Deal Celtic Transfer Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic could be set for disappointment in their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper after the German club's coach revealed he does not expect the player to leave.



Celtic have been linked with centre-back Compper, while his RB Leipzig team-mate Dominik Kaiser has also been tipped for the exit door.



But RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is not planning for either player leaving the club.





"I am assuming they are here until the end of the season", the coach was quoted as saying by TAG24.