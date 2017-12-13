XRegister
06 October 2016

13/12/2017 - 06:02 GMT

RB Leipzig Coach’s Comments Deal Celtic Transfer Blow

 




Celtic could be set for disappointment in their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper after the German club's coach revealed he does not expect the player to leave.

With the January transfer window just a matter of weeks away from opening, a number of clubs are looking to do business.




Celtic have been linked with centre-back Compper, while his RB Leipzig team-mate Dominik Kaiser has also been tipped for the exit door.

But RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is not planning for either player leaving the club.
 


"I am assuming they are here until the end of the season", the coach was quoted as saying by TAG24.

RB Leipzig have Compper under contract until the summer of 2019, having extended his deal in May this year.

Celtic are on the lookout for another centre-back to add to the ranks, having failed to strengthen adequately in the area throughout the summer.

But with Hasenhuttl feeling Compper will stay, the Bhoys look set to have to assess alternative targets.
 