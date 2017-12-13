Referee Has To Look At Himself – Former Liverpool Star Bemoans Time Wasting West Brom

Former Liverpool midfielder Nigel Spackman has bemoaned the referee not adding on more time during the Reds' 0-0 draw at Anfield against West Brom this evening.
Alan Pardew's men frustrated the hosts, who controversially had a goal disallowed, and saw out the game to claim a precious point to take back to the Hawthorns.
The referee added on three minutes at the end of the game and Spackman believes he should have added on more.
The former Liverpool man also insists that the Baggies set out to waste time all evening at Anfield.
"They time wasted all night. The referee only spoke to their goalkeeper", Spackman said on LFC TV.
"Only three minutes were added on and there were substitutions as well.
"The referee has got to look at himself and say I should have added on more time.
"That was their plan, time wasting."
Jurgen Klopp also agreed with Spackman and told LFC TV: "Three minutes added on today was extremely harsh."
Liverpool enjoyed 71 per cent possession in the match and had a total of 14 shots on goal, of which five were on target.
Following the draw the Reds sit in fifth spot in the Premier League standings, level on 31 points with fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur.