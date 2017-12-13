Referee Has To Look At Himself – Former Liverpool Star Bemoans Time Wasting West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Nigel Spackman has bemoaned the referee not adding on more time during the Reds' 0-0 draw at Anfield against West Brom this evening.



Alan Pardew's men frustrated the hosts, who controversially had a goal disallowed, and saw out the game to claim a precious point to take back to the Hawthorns.











The referee added on three minutes at the end of the game and Spackman believes he should have added on more.



The former Liverpool man also insists that the Baggies set out to waste time all evening at Anfield.





" They time wasted all night. The referee only spoke to their goalkeeper", Spackman said on LFC TV.