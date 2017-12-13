Sergio Aguero Starts – Manchester City Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Swansea City vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have announced their side and substitutes to take on struggling Swansea City in a Premier League fixture at the Liberty Stadium this evening.



Pep Guardiola's side went eleven points clear at the top of the table at the weekend by visiting rivals Manchester United and coming away with all three points.











The Citizens are without defender Vincent Kompany through a muscle injury, while John Stones and Benjamin Mendy are also out.



Guardiola goes with Ederson between the sticks, while in defence he selects Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi as centre-backs. Fernandinho will look to protect the back four, while David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva all play. Sergio Aguero is up front.



If Manchester City need to make changes in Wales tonight, they can look to their bench, where options available include Yaya Toure and Gabriel Jesus.



Manchester City Team vs Swansea City



Ederson, Danilo, Mangala, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus, Zinchenko, Toure

