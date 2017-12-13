Serie A Giants Monitoring Manchester United Linked Thomas Meunier

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are keeping tabs on the future of Manchester United linked Thomas Meunier future at Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the January window.



The 26-year-old defender is believed to be considering leaving PSG in the January transfer window after dropping down the pecking order in the squad at the Parc des Princes.











While he still has seven starting eleven appearances this season in Ligue 1 to his name, the Belgian is yet to play a second of Champions League football and it is playing a big part in his thinking over his future at the club.



Meunier has been open about his dream of playing for Manchester United and there are suggestions that Jose Mourinho is considering signing him in the January window.





However, the Red Devils could face stiff competition from another European big wig for his signature as according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are also keeping a close eye on his situation at PSG.

While signing a right-back is not a necessity for Juventus at the moment, there are question marks over Stephan Lichtsteiner’s future at the club and Meunier has emerged as target for the Italian champions.



The Belgian is yet to make a definitive decision over his future at PSG, but he could accept moving on from the club if he receives viable offers from other clubs in the Champions League in January.



The 26-year-old defender has a contract until 2020 with the Parisians.

