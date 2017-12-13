That Was Good Win – Brendan Rodgers Salutes Celtic Victory Over Hamilton

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed a "good win" for the Bhoys after they saw off Hamilton 3-1 at Parkhead this evening.



The hosts opened the scoring in the 12th minute through midfielder Olivier Ntcham, however they were pegged back when Danny Redmond levelled matters around the half hour mark.











But Celtic hit back and James Forrest made it 2-1 in the 40th minute, finishing from close range past the Hamilton goalkeeper.



Then Hamilton were hit by a killer blow just a minute later when Scott Sinclair scored and made it 3-1 to the hosts heading into the half time break.





Rodgers' men bossed possession and saw out the match to take all three points, pleasing the manager, who noted the good display Hamilton put in away at Rangers to show they are no pushovers .