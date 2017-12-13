Truth Is It’s Strong And Intense – Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen On Championship Shock

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen admits that although he was aware of the tough nature of the English Championship, it still came as a shock.



Christiansen had only managed in Cyprus before being appointed the new Leeds boss in the summer after Garry Monk opted to leave Elland Road.











His time in charge has already seen drastic swings in form, but Leeds are still in the playoff hunt and sit in seventh place.



The Championship is known for being a competitive league and though Christiansen was aware of the reputation, he was still surprised by the level of the sides involved.





"I knew [about the tough nature of the division], well, I was warned and I studied it well before the season started", he was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport.