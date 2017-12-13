XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/12/2017 - 05:34 GMT

Truth Is It’s Strong And Intense – Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen On Championship Shock

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen admits that although he was aware of the tough nature of the English Championship, it still came as a shock.

Christiansen had only managed in Cyprus before being appointed the new Leeds boss in the summer after Garry Monk opted to leave Elland Road.




His time in charge has already seen drastic swings in form, but Leeds are still in the playoff hunt and sit in seventh place.

The Championship is known for being a competitive league and though Christiansen was aware of the reputation, he was still surprised by the level of the sides involved.
 


"I knew [about the tough nature of the division], well, I was warned and I studied it well before the season started", he was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport.

"But the truth is that it is very strong and intense in every game and against every opponent."

The Championship sees each team involved play a minimum of 46 matches, meaning two per week is often the schedule sides must cope with.

And Christiansen thinks given the lengthy season, the most vital thing is for his side not to lose their rhythm.

"This is a long distance race and the most important thing is not to lose that rhythm", he added.

Leeds are next in action this weekend when they host Norwich City at Elland Road.
 