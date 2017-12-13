Turkish Giants To Send Official To Liverpool Next Week To Agree Loan Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce are sending adminstrative manager Hasan Cetinkaya to England next week to hold talks with Liverpool over snapping up Marko Grujic.



The Turkish giants are keen to capture Grujic in the soon to open January transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the Super Lig campaign.











According to Turkish daily Takvim, the Yellow Canaries are to send Cetinkaya to Merseyside to hammer out a loan agreement.



Fenerbahce want to sign the Liverpool midfielder on an 18-month loan deal.





The Turkish club are also expected to discuss a potential purchase option in the loan agreement.