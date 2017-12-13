XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/12/2017 - 06:29 GMT

Turkish Giants To Send Official To Liverpool Next Week To Agree Loan Deal

 




Fenerbahce are sending adminstrative manager Hasan Cetinkaya to England next week to hold talks with Liverpool over snapping up Marko Grujic.

The Turkish giants are keen to capture Grujic in the soon to open January transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the Super Lig campaign.




According to Turkish daily Takvim, the Yellow Canaries are to send Cetinkaya to Merseyside to hammer out a loan agreement.

Fenerbahce want to sign the Liverpool midfielder on an 18-month loan deal.
 


The Turkish club are also expected to discuss a potential purchase option in the loan agreement.

Grujic, 21, has struggled for game time at Anfield this term, managing only 13 minutes of action in the Premier League and six in the Champions League.

Liverpool have signed off on a loan deal with Fenerbahce before, sending winger Lazar Markovic to the Turkish club for the 2015/16 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether boss Jurgen Klopp views a switch to the Yellow Canaries as right for Grujic.
 