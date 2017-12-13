We Needed To Bounce Back – Chelsea Star After Win At Huddersfield Town

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea winger Willian feels his side needed to bounce back against Huddersfield Town, following their loss against West Ham United at the weekend.



The Blues, who were edged out 1-0 by the Hammers at the weekend, returned to winning ways in the Premier League by beating the Terriers 3-1 on Tuesday evening.











Willian was the star performer at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Brazilian scoring once and setting up two more goals.



And the 29-year-old, who thinks the win has made everyone associated with Chelsea happy, now wants his side to focus on their upcoming game against Southampton on Saturday.





“We had a bad game against West Ham”, Willian said on Chelsea TV.

“When things happen like this we need to bounce back.



“We did that, and we scored three goals.



“I think the fans are happy, we are happy, so now let’s move forward for the game against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.”



Willian went on to add that Chelsea are prepared to deal with the busy fixture schedule during the festive period.



“We have a lot of games in a short period”, he continued.



“Last year we didn’t have this because we weren’t in the Champions League, but since I came to Chelsea, for six years now it has been the same.



“We can deal with that. We have a lot of players.



“Of course you want to rest a little bit more, but it’s not possible.”



Following their league clash with Southampton at the weekend, Chelsea will lock horns with Bournemouth in an EFL CUP game next Wednesday.



Antonio Conte’s team still have five games to play in all competitions between now and the end of the month.

