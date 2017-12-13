Yes, I Feel Sorry For Michy Batshuayi – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Tommy Langley has conceded that he feels sorry for Michy Batshuayi and his lack of opportunities under Antonio Conte, but believes at present the Belgian in an impact player.



Alvaro Morata has been Conte’s preferred choice up front, but the Spaniard was not fit enough to make the squad for Chelsea’s trip to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.











However, Batshuayi was still named on the bench, while Eden Hazard played up front with Pedro Rodriguez and Willian providing creative support from behind as Chelsea scored a comfortable 3-1 win in Yorkshire.



Batshuayi came on for the last 20 minutes, but did little to make an impact and is expected to be back on the bench against Southampton at the weekend regardless of Morata’s fitness.





It has been a struggle for the Belgian to prove himself since his arrival at Chelsea in 2016 from Marseille and Blues legend Langley admits that the striker would have felt disheartened at not getting an opportunity to start even when the team’s top hitman was out injured.

The former striker said on Chelsea TV: “The gaffer has got it spot on, but you can't help feeling sorry for a guy who sees Alvaro Morata, who is his fellow striker, not fit, and you think here is my chance, I'm in, and all of a sudden he goes and plays the three amigos and they play as well as they did.



“So he is even further down the pecking order.



“I thought when he came on against Atletico [Madrid] he made a difference.



“I think he is an impact player at the moment.”



Batshuayi has played only three times from the start this season in the Premier League and the Champions League for Chelsea and has been linked with leaving the club in the January transfer window.

