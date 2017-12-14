XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/12/2017 - 13:51 GMT

Arsenal and Chelsea Join Manchester City in Barcelona Talent Hunt

 




Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the chase for Barcelona academy talent Nicolas Gonzalez, who has been on Manchester City’s radar for a number of months.

The 15-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of English clubs and Manchester City came close to snaring him away from Barcelona last year.




His father is part of the coaching staff at Manchester City and Gonzalez is believed to be firmly in the sights of the Citizens, but they are set to face stiff competition from two more Premier League heavyweights.

According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the youngster and are prepared to make lucrative offers.
 


The young midfielder’s development is being closely followed by the Premier League clubs and they are prepared to snare him away from Barcelona in the near future.  

Gonzalez rejected an opportunity to join Manchester City with his father last year, but there are suggestions Barcelona could struggle to hold on to the 15-year-old for much longer.

Scouts from the three clubs have been regularly keeping a check on his performances for Barcelona’s academy sides and Gonzalez remains a top talent on their shortlist of targets.

Gonzalez turns 16 next month, when he will be eligible to sign a professional contract with Barcelona.
 