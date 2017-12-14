Arsenal Lacking Something Special – Harry Redknapp

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Redknapp believes that the current Arsenal team lack something special at the moment, which was yet again evident in the way they played against West Ham on Wednesday evening, in a game that ended 0-0.



The Gunners were held to a goalless draw by the struggling Hammers at the Olympic Stadium, their second draw in a row, which now pushes them back to seventh spot in the league table after 17 games.











According to the veteran manager, must recently employed by Birmingham City, Arsene Wenger's team lacked the cutting edge that was needed to open up a team such as West Ham and had they been playing an in-form team such as Manchester City they would have been punished.



“They just lacked that cutting edge to open West Ham up”, Redknapp said on radio station talkSPORT.





“I don’t think they would have got away with that if it had been Man City.

‘You always get the feeling they would have opened them up somewhere and got a goal or two.



“But Arsenal at the moment just don’t seem to have that something special."



The Gunners have won two of their last five league games, losing one against Manchester United, and are now scheduled to play against Newcastle United on Saturday.



They play West Ham again, in the EFL Cup, on 19th December.

