06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/12/2017 - 20:40 GMT

Barcelona Start Scouting Liverpool and Manchester United Serie A Target

 




Barcelona have joined the transfer melee for Liverpool and Manchester United midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder’s future at Lazio has been in sharp focus since last summer when the Roman club revealed that they had knocked back big offers for him.




With Liverpool, Juventus and Inter all having been keen for much of the year, the talk around his future has refused to go away and in recent days it has emerged Manchester United have identified Milinkovic-Savic as one of their priority targets at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho’s scouting team have been regularly following the midfielder’s performances in Italy and the Manchester United manager is already convinced enough to make him a top target.
 


However, it has been claimed Barcelona are making their presence felt in the transfer scuffle for the midfielder and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, scouts from the Catalan giants recently watched him in action.  

The Spanish La Liga leaders are in the market for midfielders and it seems they are carrying out their surveys on the Serbian before deciding on making a move for him next summer.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is aware that it could be difficult to hold on to the midfielder next summer, but wants a fee of around the €100m mark for Milinkovic-Savic.

He has a contract until 2022 with Lazio.
 