Bayern Munich In Talks To Terminate Renato Sanches’ Swansea Loan

Bayern Munich are in discussions with Swansea City to end Renato Sanches' loan spell.



The highly rated Portuguese midfielder joined the Swans on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window and his capture was considered a coup for the Welsh giants.











However, he has struggled to make an impact in a Swansea side battling at the wrong end of the Premier League table and Bayern Munich believe the loan is no longer positive for Sanches.



According to Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, the German side are now talking with Swansea to end the loan.





No agreement to terminate has yet been reached and it is unknown when Sanches will return to the Allianz Arena .