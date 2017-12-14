XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/12/2017 - 12:50 GMT

Claim From Italy: Jurgen Klopp Gives Hope Up Of Keeping Emre Can

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given up hope of convincing Emre Can to sign a new contract with the club in the upcoming months and is resigned to losing him on a free transfer next summer, it has been claimed.

The German’s contract expires at the end of the season and despite months of negotiations, Liverpool have failed to reach an agreement over a new deal with the player.




The midfielder’s demand to have a release clause in any new potential deal has not been met and Klopp has indicated that the club won’t adhere to the player’s demands.

And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Liverpool manager has given up on the idea of convincing Can to sign a new deal with the club to extend his stay.
 


The 50-year-old is resigned to the idea that the midfielder will see out the rest of his contract and leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season.

With Klopp giving up hope, Juventus have become even more confident about signing the Germany international on a free transfer and a deal is believed to be close to being sealed.

Can has given his nod to the move and is expected to join the Italian champions next summer on a free transfer.

The midfielder joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has turned in 149 appearances for the Reds thus far.
 