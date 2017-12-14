Claim From Italy: Jurgen Klopp Gives Hope Up Of Keeping Emre Can

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given up hope of convincing Emre Can to sign a new contract with the club in the upcoming months and is resigned to losing him on a free transfer next summer, it has been claimed.



The German’s contract expires at the end of the season and despite months of negotiations, Liverpool have failed to reach an agreement over a new deal with the player.











The midfielder’s demand to have a release clause in any new potential deal has not been met and Klopp has indicated that the club won’t adhere to the player’s demands.



And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Liverpool manager has given up on the idea of convincing Can to sign a new deal with the club to extend his stay.





The 50-year-old is resigned to the idea that the midfielder will see out the rest of his contract and leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season.

With Klopp giving up hope, Juventus have become even more confident about signing the Germany international on a free transfer and a deal is believed to be close to being sealed.



Can has given his nod to the move and is expected to join the Italian champions next summer on a free transfer.



The midfielder joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has turned in 149 appearances for the Reds thus far.

