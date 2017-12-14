Derby Disappointment Will Linger On After West Brom Draw, Former Liverpool Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer thinks Liverpool’s disappointment in failing to win against Everton last weekend might linger on for a little bit longer, following the Reds’ goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night.



Although Liverpool were clearly the more dominant team in the Merseyside derby, they still had to be satisfied with just a solitary point at Anfield as Wayne Rooney’s late penalty cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s first half strike.











Jurgen Klopp’s team wanted to return to winning ways in the Premier League by beating West Brom, but the Baggies also managed to stop Liverpool from claiming the full three points at Anfield.



And McAteer, who feels West Brom showed more attacking intent than Everton, is of the opinion that Liverpool’s disappointment from the Merseyside derby’s result will linger on after drawing against Alan Pardew’s team.





“Yes, especially after Sunday’s result”, the former Liverpool star said on LFC TV, when asked if the draw against West Brom was a tough result for the Reds.

“We were looking for a bit of a response and a win to put that to bed, but it might linger on a little bit more now after tonight’s performance.



“First half was a bit laboured, too slow and predictable, but you have got to give credit to West Brom.



“I think they were far more adventurous, although there was not too much adventure in their play, than Everton.”



Liverpool, who dropped down to fifth spot in the league, are next up against Bournemouth on Sunday.

