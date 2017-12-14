Graeme Murty Warns Rangers Youngster To Play At “Elevated Level”

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty believes that young midfielder Jamie Barjonas will have to improve his levels consistently in order to compete against the best the Scottish Premiership has to offer.



The 18-year-old was handed his first start of the season in the match against Hibernian on Wednesday and helped the Gers clinch a 2-1 victory at Easter Road.











The win against Neil Lennon's team was Rangers' fourth win in a row and the manager, while giving his verdict on the result, made particular mention of the academy recruit, who he believes was able to prove himself well.



However, in order to establish himself as a first team regular, the caretaker manager believes that he will have to improve his levels so that he can cope at the higher echelons of the Premiership.





“I am pleased that he stood up to it but he knows he is better than what he showed", Murty was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“He showed some nice bits, but he has to play at an elevated level more consistently in training if he is going to come in to big games like this and play against big players like John McGinn.



“I said to him before the game he was getting an opportunity to play against someone who is rated by the whole world at five million. Go and put yourself up against him and see how it goes.



“I think he enjoyed the experience.



"He will have learned a lot from it and will be a better player for it.



"It is a nice early baptism of fire for him in such a big game.”



The midfielder started his playing career as a youngster with Rangers in 2008 and made his senior debut for the Gers in 2016.

