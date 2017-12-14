Heavy Premier League Interest Including Arsenal And Chelsea In Barcelona Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are keeping close tabs on Barcelona academy striker Anssumane Fati.



The 16-year-old is yet to sign a professional contract with Barcelona, but has a verbal agreement in place with the club to continue until the end of the season.











With a professional contract yet to be agreed, Barcelona are under pressure to hold on to the young striker as he has been attracting the interest of the big wigs of the Premier League.



According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are all keeping their eyes on Fati and are interested in taking him to England.





The Premier League clubs have a reputation for poaching young talents from Barcelona’s academy and the 16-year-old striker is one of the names on their shortlist.

The Spaniard has been impressive this season for Barcelona’s academy sides and scouts from the Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on his development.



The Catalan giants are desperate to sign him up on a professional contract soon and are very much aware of the risk of losing him to the Premier League for a small compensation fee.

