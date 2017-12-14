I Made A Career Plan – Defensive Talent On Liverpool’s Radar Explains Transfer Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool target Perr Schuurs has insisted that he never planned on leaving the Netherlands at such an early stage in his career.



Ajax snapped up the highly rated 18-year-old defensive Dutch talent earlier this month and loaned him out to his current club Fortuna Sittard for the remainder of the campaign.











A product of the Fortuna Sittard academy, he is already the club captain of the second tier Dutch side and has been on the radar of top outfits in Europe.



The youngster was also Liverpool’s radar and even spent time training with the Reds before deciding to choose Dutch giants Ajax, who have been delighted to snap up the young defender.





And despite interest from the Merseyside giants, Schuurs stressed that his plan for his career does not involve leaving the Netherlands now.

“I have made a plan for myself”, the 18-year-old told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.



“And that doesn’t fit a move abroad yet.”



The defender’s father has insisted that despite joining Ajax, he has been told by several of his son's suitors across Europe that they will continue to monitor his progress in the Netherlands.



He also has three appearances under his belt for the Netherlands Under-19 team.

