Juan Mata Pleased With Manchester United Duo’s Performances

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has heralded the performances of Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw in his side’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday night.



Jose Mourinho’s men scored a hard fought 1-0 win over Eddie Howe’s side at Old Trafford and remained second in the Premier League table behind Manchester City, who are eleven points clear at the top.











McTominay made his first Premier League start of the season and Luke Shaw also got the nod after an impressive performance against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League last week.



Mata, who provided the assist for Romelu Lukaku’s winning goal, was delighted with the duo’s performance and indicated that them playing well at this stage of the season is crucial for the squad going forward.





The Spaniard told MUTV when asked about McTominay and Shaw’s performance: “I am very happy for both of them.

“Obviously Scott is a Man United boy, he has come through the ranks and he deserved the start, he has developed a lot in the last months.



“With Luke, we all know the injury he had and the problems, but we are happy for him because if he plays like now in full condition, he is a great player and he can give us a lot of things.”



West Brom, who held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield, will host Manchester United at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

