Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/12/2017 - 11:54 GMT

Lack Of Concentration Nearly Lost Us The Match – Arsenal Starlet After West Ham Draw

 




Arsenal starlet Ainsley Maitland-Niles feels his side’s lack of concentration while trying to go forward nearly lost them the match against West Ham United on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners, who were held to a goalless draw by the Hammers, were fortunate to return from the London Stadium with a point as David Moyes’ team nearly nicked a win late on.




In their haste to clear their lines and go forward, Arsenal lost possession just outside their box and Mark Noble teed up Javier Hernandez, whose shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

Although Arsenal were the more dominant team and had plenty of possession, it was West Ham who nearly walked away with the full three points.
 


And Maitland-Niles, who made his Premier League debut for Arsenal, explained that while his side had chances to win the game, they could have also lost the contest due to their lack of concentration in the dying minutes.

“We had a lot of possession and we should have put the game to bed early doors”, he was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“It’s a lack of concentration when getting forward which nearly lost us the game.

“[I’m] very disappointed, but words can’t describe how I feel right now.

“We should have won the game. We could have lost it at the last second, so there’s loads of emotions right now.”

When asked how he felt when West Ham nearly won the game, Maitland-Niles replied: “You think to yourself, ‘Oh no, all this hard work and we’ve given them a chance’.

“It was a poor bit of play from us really.”

Arsenal will next face Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
 