Mauricio Pochettino Has Feeling Over Erik Lamela Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has a feeling that Erik Lamela will have a big role to play for the team this season after making his comeback from injury.



The Argentine managed his first start for the Lilywhites in the match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night, playing for the first 74 minutes before he was replaced by Dele Alli.











Praising the 25-year-old, who also struck the post with a shot, Pochettino said that the presence of Lamela was important as he helped bring in that much needed energy to the team.



While it is natural for a player coming back from injury to take time to reach his peak, the former Southampton manager said that Lamela will soon start to help the team in ways more than one.





"I think it is so important, he brought fantastic energy to the team and the last few weeks too", Pochettino said at a press conference.

"It's normal and he needs time to give his best.



"I think it's so important for the team to have him fit again and I think he's going to help us a lot."



The former AS Roma man managed 14 appearances for Tottenham last season before picking up a hip injury in October last year and had to undergo extensive rehabilitation.

