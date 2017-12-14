Middlesbrough Star Feels Riyad Mahrez Should Quit Leicester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough star Adlene Guedioura, an Algeria national team-mate of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, feels his his countryman should leave the Foxes in order to realise his potential.



Mahrez has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium on a regular basis with a number of top Premier League clubs and foreign sides mooted as keen.











But Leicester have so far resisted attempts to sign the winger.



Guedioura, who plays for Championship side Middlesbrough and at international level is Mahrez's team-mate, insists that the 26-year-old has the potential to reach the highest level, but in order to do that he must leave his club and look for a team in the top four of the league.





“He is a top, top player”, Guedioura told beIN Sports.

Being the PFA Player of the Year, the first African to win the award, has shown just what Mahrez can do, insists Guedioura.



“He has been player of the year in the Premier League and no African player has won that before.



"There were some very good players like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, and now we have Sadio Mane [who haven’t won it].



“As a team-mate and an Algerian, of course I don't want to disrespect Leicester as they are a top club, you want to see him in the top four of the Premier League, or in Spain or France, clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, clubs like that.



“As Algerians, we want to see him at a top club because he has all the quality and ability to do it.



“I don't know why he is not at a top club. I don't know why it hasn't happened.



“I would never know and he would know more, but hopefully soon he will be in a top club."



Mahrez has a contract with Leicester that runs until June 2020.

