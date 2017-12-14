XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/12/2017 - 13:41 GMT

Napoli President Reveals Detail About Potential Move For Liverpool Target Sime Vrsaljko

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed his interest in Liverpool target Sime Vrsaljko, but he is not sure that a deal will be possible in January.

The 25-year-old Croatian right-back has struggled with injuries this season but has remained on the radar of some of the top clubs in Europe over the last few months.




Jurgen Klopp is believed to be eyeing a move for the defender in the January transfer window as he looks to solve Liverpool’s defensive problems, but they are set to face stiff competition from Napoli.

De Laurentiis, the Serie A club president, admits that he is interested in signing the former Sassuolo defender, but is aware that a deal might only happen next summer.
 


He believes Atletico Madrid are not going to allow the Croatian to leave the club in the January transfer window.  

Asked about a potential move for Vrsaljko, De Laurentiis told Il Mattino: “Yes, but it is complicated.

“I listened the president of Atletico Madrid on the phone recently and he said that he cannot give him to me now but in June.

“As they are involved in too many competitions.”

Vrsaljko has a contract until 2021 with the club.
 