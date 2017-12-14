XRegister
06 October 2016

14/12/2017 - 14:12 GMT

Newcastle United Linked With Swap Deal For Serie A Schemer

 




There is a possibility of Newcastle United doing a swap deal with Torino for Aleksandar Mitrovic, it has been claimed.

Mitrovic, who has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle, has been linked with a move to Torino in January.




The Serbia international has managed to clock up just 257 minutes over seven appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring twice.

And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Magpies are open to initiating a swap deal with the Italian outfit regarding Mitrovic.
 


It is believed that Newcastle are interested in Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah and could include him in a deal for the 23-year-old.

The Ghana international has found game time hard to come by at Torino in the present campaign, having started just two Serie A games.

However, it remains to be seen if Torino are ready to part ways with the 25-year-old for Mitrovic.

While Mitrovic joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015, Torino snapped up Acquah from Hoffenheim in the same summer.
 