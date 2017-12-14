XRegister
14/12/2017 - 14:26 GMT

Rangers Fans Celebrated Courage At Hibs, Not The Football – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland defender Willie Miller doesn’t believe the away fans were celebrating the kind of football Rangers played against Hibernian in their 2-1 win at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

Goals from Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos towards the end of the first half allowed Rangers to earn three points despite Hibernian taking the lead in the first ten minutes of the game.




Rangers’ winning streak stretched to four games in the Scottish Premiership and they remained second in the league table, five points behind Celtic, who have played a game more.

However, Miller believes Rangers played poorly against Hibs and apart from the goals there was nothing really to talk about with the kind of football Graeme Murty’s team displayed.
 


He feels the elated away end at Easter Road were happy about the courage shown by the Rangers players, but doesn’t believe could have been too pleased with the football.  

The former defender said after the match on BBC Radio Scotland: “Rangers were dreadful. They hardly passed the ball in that spell between the goals that won them this game.

“The two goals were brilliantly taken, but the rest of the game Rangers were really disappointing.

“The fans are celebrating, but they are celebrating the Rangers courage and not the football.”

Rangers will look to keep their winning run going when they host St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday.
 