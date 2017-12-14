Rangers Showing Steel Under Graeme Murty Which Was Missing – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Barry Ferguson believes Rangers have displayed more character as a team in the last two weeks than they have shown all year.



A hard fought 2-1 win over Hibernian away from home on Wednesday night stretched Rangers’ winning run to four games as they continue to remain on the coattails of Celtic in the title race.











Ferguson admits given Hibs’ form, he was worried about Rangers’ chances, but he was delighted to see the way they bagged three points in a tough away game despite not playing well.



The former Rangers star is pleased to see the character and determination Rangers have shown under caretaker manager Graeme Murty over the last two weeks and believes the trait was missing from their performances in the last year.





Ferguson told Betsafe: “A great performance at Easter Road.

“Obviously Hibs had a good performance against Celtic, they took a point off them and I was a bit worried about Rangers going to Easter Road.



“The performance wasn’t great, I thought Hibs dominated the game but fair play to Rangers, they came away with three points.



“They showed that steel and determination, certainly over the last couple of weeks, that has been missing for me over the last year at Rangers.



“It was a fantastic three points, going to a difficult place and four games in a row, which hasn’t happened in a long time.”



Rangers remained five points behind league leaders Celtic, who have played game fewer than their Glasgow rivals.



The Gers will look to keep their momentum going when they take St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

