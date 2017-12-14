Rangers Talent Ross McCrorie Aware of Areas To Improve

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Ross McCrorie has revealed his strengths as well as areas where he has scope for improvement.



The 19-year-old, who is a product of Rangers’ youth system, made his first team debut for the club in a Scottish League Cup game against Partick Thistle in September.











He has since gone on to become a vital member of the Gers team, making 13 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign so far.



And McCrorie explained that besides his pace and heading, his strengths also lies in defending in one on one situations.





“My strengths are my pace, my heading and defending in one on one situations I think”, he told Rangers TV.

“I have a few things which I can improve on, but that will come in time.”



McCrorie, who has been playing as a defensive midfielder in recent games, went on to explain the parts of his game which needs improving.



“I think running into tight areas with the ball and my overall awareness”, he said, when asked what he needs to improve.



“Like if I was to step up and play in midfield then that would be that area.”



McCrorie, who has had loan spells at Ayr United and Dumbarton, has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level.



The centre-back’s present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2019.



Besides helping his side’s defence, McCrorie has also scored once and set up another goal for the Light Blues.

