Roma Look To Man Utd Star As Potential Replacement For Liverpool Target

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has emerged as a target for Roma as they look to restructure their squad in the upcoming transfer windows.



The Giallorossi are prepared to sell Emerson Palmieri, most likely in the summer transfer window, and are prepared to listen to offers around the €20m mark for the full-back.











Liverpool, who are interested in the defender, are expected to make a move for him at the end of the season and Roma have already identified a replacement for Palmieri.



According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma sporting director Monchi is closely monitoring the chances of signing Italy international Darmian.





The full-back’s stock has fallen this season at Old Trafford and he is believed to be on the chopping block should Jose Mourinho manage to sign a replacement for him.

Roma are considering offering to sign the defender on an initial loan deal from Manchester United, with an option to make the move permanent at a later date.



It is unclear whether the Giallorossi are plotting to get a deal over the line in January or wait until the summer to reach an agreement with Manchester United for Darmian.



But if Manchester United do agree to part with Darmian, it could smooth Emerson's switch to Liverpool.



The defender has a contract until 2019 with Manchester United.

