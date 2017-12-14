This Reaffirmed My Desire To Play For Celtic – Ireland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion star James McClean has revealed that his desire to play for Celtic was significantly boosted after watching the Scottish giants beat Barcelona in the Champions League in 2012 at Paradise.



The Ireland international was present at Celtic Park that night as goals from Victor Wanyama and Tony Watt helped the Hoops to script a memorable victory over Barcelona.











McClean, who played for Sunderland at the time, missed Celtic’s second goal as he had to head back to England to report for training next morning.



However, the 28-year-old winger insisted that although he always wanted to play for Celtic, that special night at Paradise reaffirmed his desire to represent the Bhoys.





“It was beyond words really, although I missed the second goal”, he told Celtic View.

“I was trying to get back down to Sunderland for training next morning and soon as I left the ground, I heard the place erupt.



“I remember saying to my wife, while I have always wanted to play for Celtic, I wanted to do it even more so that night.



“I’m a Premier League footballer and leaving the ground that night, I was thinking I would give anything to play for Celtic."



McClean, who joined Wigan Athletic from Sunderland in 2013 before West Brom snapped him up two years later, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies this season.



It remains to be seen if the Irishman gets to fulfil his wish of playing for Celtic some time in the future.

