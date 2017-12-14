XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/12/2017 - 12:40 GMT

This Reaffirmed My Desire To Play For Celtic – Ireland Star

 




West Bromwich Albion star James McClean has revealed that his desire to play for Celtic was significantly boosted after watching the Scottish giants beat Barcelona in the Champions League in 2012 at Paradise.

The Ireland international was present at Celtic Park that night as goals from Victor Wanyama and Tony Watt helped the Hoops to script a memorable victory over Barcelona.




McClean, who played for Sunderland at the time, missed Celtic’s second goal as he had to head back to England to report for training next morning.

However, the 28-year-old winger insisted that although he always wanted to play for Celtic, that special night at Paradise reaffirmed his desire to represent the Bhoys.
 


“It was beyond words really, although I missed the second goal”, he told Celtic View.

“I was trying to get back down to Sunderland for training next morning and soon as I left the ground, I heard the place erupt.

“I remember saying to my wife, while I have always wanted to play for Celtic, I wanted to do it even more so that night.

“I’m a Premier League footballer and leaving the ground that night, I was thinking I would give anything to play for Celtic."

McClean, who joined Wigan Athletic from Sunderland in 2013 before West Brom snapped him up two years later, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies this season.

It remains to be seen if the Irishman gets to fulfil his wish of playing for Celtic some time in the future.
 