We Showed Our Character Once Again – Rangers Star Thrilled After Win At Hibernian

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Holt believes the character of the Rangers team was once again on display, following their come from behind win against Hibernian on Wednesday evening.



The Gers, who edged out Hibs 2-1 at Easter Road, have now won four Scottish Premiership matches on the trot.











The home team took the lead through Lewis Stevenson in the ninth minute, but late first half goals from Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos helped Rangers to return home with the full three points.



And Holt, who explained that Rangers are thrilled to win at Easter Road as games against Hibernian are always big, feels the Light Blues once again showed their character by beating Neil Lennon’s team, despite falling behind early on.





“We are obviously delighted, it is a tough place to come and to go one nil down and then turn it around before half-time was really pleasing”, he said on Rangers TV.

“The performance wasn’t great but sometimes you just have to dig in and determination saw us through.



“It is always nice coming here and winning, it means a lot to win and it is always one of the bigger games of the season.



“We are thrilled to come here, away, to Easter Road and get all three points.



“I think the character in this team has been evident the couple of weeks, especially the games against Aberdeen and then the game just gone on Saturday.



“We have done well and there is a spirit we have shown and a determination and grit.



“We have shown those attributes quite a lot in the last few games.”



Rangers, who also came from behind to beat Ross County 2-1 last weekend, remain in second spot in the league table.



The Glasgow giants will next face St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday.

