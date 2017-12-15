XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/12/2017 - 12:08 GMT

Atalanta Looking To Profit From Interest In Man Utd and West Ham Target Next Summer

 




Atalanta are prepared to sell Manchester United and West Ham United linked Bryan Cristante next summer after they trigger his purchase option.

The former AC Milan man is on loan at the Bergamo club from Benfica and the Serie A outfit are prepared to trigger the option to buy him at the end of the season.




However, the 22-year-old midfielder is unlikely to continue at Atalanta for the long term, as according to Italian daily La Stampa, the club will look to sell him after buying him from Benfica next summer.

His performances this season have led to speculation over his future and he has been heavily linked with a move to a bigger club in Italy or abroad by the end of the current campaign.
 


Juventus and Inter are his key suitors in Italy as they have been left impressed with his performances in Serie A, but Cristante has also attracted interest from the Premier League.  

West Ham have been keeping tabs on the midfielder, but there are suggestions that Manchester United are also alive to the possibility of taking him to Old Trafford.

Atalanta are aware of the heavy interest the midfielder has been courting and it has been claimed that they are preparing to profit from it by selling him next summer.

Cristante’s performances and goals against Everton in the Europa League have earned him headlines in Europe this season.
 