15/12/2017 - 12:42 GMT

Cagliari Resigned To Losing Liverpool Target, Asking Price Set

 




Cagliari are resigned to losing Liverpool linked midfielder Nicolo Barella and have set an asking price for the player.

The 20-year-old midfielder’s future at Cagliari has been under the scanner as his impressive performances have brought him to the attention of top clubs in Europe.




Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the midfielder and he has generated heavy interest from the big wigs of Italian football, with Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma all keeping an eye on him.

With more clubs getting involved in the transfer melee for Barella, it has become increasingly difficult for Cagliari to convince the player to continue at the club.
 


And according to Italian daily La Stampa, the club are resigned to the idea of losing Barella and have slapped an asking price of €20m for the player ahead of the January transfer window.  

It is still not clear whether they will be prepared to lose Barella in the winter window, but it is likely the midfielder will leave the club before next season starts.

Inter have been the early movers in the transfer saga involving the Italy Under-21 international and have been in talks with Cagliari over reaching an agreement for a deal to sign Barella.

There has been talk that the clubs are close to agreeing a deal that will see Barella spend the season at Cagliari before moving to Inter next summer.
 