Claim From Italy: Manchester United Ready To Go Big For Chelsea Target Alex Sandro

Manchester United are prepared to make a big offer for Chelsea target Alex Sandro in January, but Juventus remain unwilling to sell the defender.



Sandro has been on Chelsea’s radar since the summer, but Juventus have rejected multiple big offers from the Blues for the full-back as they continue to remain firm on their willingness to hold on to him.











The Brazilian has attracted criticism for some of his performances this season, but it has not deterred more clubs from joining the transfer chase for him ahead of the January window.



It has been suggested Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified Sandro as his top target for January and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the club are willing to spend big to sign him next month.





The Red Devils are claimed to be prepared to go up to €60m for Sandro in the January window in order to take the Brazilian to Old Trafford and bolster their squad.

Chelsea also remain keen to sign Sandro, but it is understood that Juventus are not yet willing to lose the player, especially in the middle of the season.



There are concerns over his form, but the Italian champions are keen to help Sandro rediscover his old self and are expected to reject offers for him in the January window.



The defender has a contract until 2020 with Juventus.

