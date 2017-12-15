XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/12/2017 - 20:30 GMT

Craig Levein Appointment Common Sense Call From Hearts Feels Brendan Rodgers

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes that the appointment of Craig Levein by Hearts was a common sense call.

The 53-year-old, who was appointed the man in charge at Tynecastle in August, has led the team to six wins, five draws and four defeats in the 15 games he has been at the helm, drawing much criticism, and now faces a tough test with Celtic the visitors on Sunday.




However, ahead of the match Levein drew praise from his Celtic counterpart Rodgers, who believes that there is no one suited more for the manager's job at Hearts than the former Scotland boss.

"Hearts were very sensible employing someone with Craig’s experience. There was probably no one better suited to the job", Rodgers said at a press conference.
 


The former Liverpool boss also took time to heap praise on the youngsters coming through at Hearts, saluting the faith the club have shown in their talents.

"The young guys coming in have impressed me.

"It has to be applauded, the faith they’ve shown in youth."

Sunday's hosts are currently placed fifth in the league table with 24 points from 18 league games, trailing fourth placed Hibernian by six points.
 