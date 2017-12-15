Former Rangers Star Dismisses Importance of Gers’ Below Par Performances

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers striker Kevin Drinkell feels the Gers’ performances will automatically improve as long as they keep getting positive results.



The Scottish giants, who had a stuttering start to their season and sacked their manager Pedro Caixinha at the end of October, have been in good form in recent weeks.











Rangers, currently led by interim boss Graeme Murty, have won four Scottish Premiership matches on the bounce and have shot up to second spot in the league table.



However, the Light Blues have come in for criticism from some corners due to their below-par displays in the wins against Ross County and Hibernian.





But Drinkell, who is impressed with Rangers’ winning run, thinks if the Gers can continue their momentum, then their level of performances will also improve on the back of it.

“Yes, because we have had false starts before”, he told Rangers official podcast, when asked if the Gers’ present momentum is vitally important for them.



“But this is stretching on now, which is great news.



“They have dug out a result and they will feel good coming home and [they will be] looking forward to the next game.



“As long as they can keep getting results, the performances will then come on the back of that as well.”



Drinkell, who believes Rangers were lucky to return home with the full three points from Hibernian on Wednesday, however lauded Murty’s team for digging out a result at Easter Road.



“I think what has happened over the last two or three weeks has maybe led to that performance [against Hibernian]”, he continued.



“Rangers’ performance was flat and they may have been a little bit lucky.



“But at the end of the day, they dug out a result, which extended their run.



“It’s great.”



Rangers will look to stretch their winning run in the league to five games when they host St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday.

