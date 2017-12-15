Goals Will Flow, Reports Are Rubbish – Liverpool and West Ham Linked Lukasz Teodorczyk Hits Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and West Ham United linked Lukasz Teodorczyk has blasted reports about him falling out with his Anderlecht team-mates and insists he is certain he will regain form.



The striker, who had a stellar 2016/17 campaign, was on the radar of Liverpool last summer, but he decided to stay put at Anderlecht; he has continued to be linked with the Reds ahead of the winter window, while West Ham are also reportedly keen.











Teodorczyk has been struggling for goals this season, with the Poland international managing to find the back of the net just three times in 22 games; he scored 30 goals last term.



In addition, reports in the Polish media also emerged about Teodorczyk being upset with his team-mates and not shaking their hands.





But the 26-year-old, who insisted that there is no truth to those reports, feels he is being victimised because of his poor form.

"I recently read a lot of false information, most of it on sport.pl”, he wrote on his Facebook page.



“Until now I have been ignoring the false information in these articles, but it is time to clarify some things.



“Just because I am having a tough time on the field, it doesn’t give you the license to write what you want [about me].



“I wish he [the Polish journalist] had contacted my team-mates, with whom I allegedly don't shake hands.



“Let him check, we have a good relationship.”



Teodorczyk then went on to add that he is working hard and that he feels he will soon start scoring goals again as he is a firm believer in hard work paying off.



“On my form, what can I say? It happens to the best”, he continued.



“But is this a reason to insult me and write lies? Last season, everything was going into the goal.



“I work hard and as you know, hard work always pays off.



“I feel the goals will follow soon.”



Teodorczyk, whose present contract with Anderlecht runs until 2020, netted 30 goals in 53 games last season.



It remains to be seen if Liverpool and West Ham make a move for the striker in the January transfer window, especially as his form has dipped markedly since last season.

