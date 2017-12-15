He’s The Brittany Cavani – Sunderland Loanee Gets Glowing Reference From Ligue 1 Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes coach Sabri Lamouchi has dubbed Sunderland loanee Wahbi Khazri the "Brittany Cavani" in response to his goalscoring exploits for the French club.



The attacking midfielder has been deployed in an advanced position and has found joy in front of goal, something he will keen to take into this weekend's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, where he could come face to face with Edinson Cavani.











And Rennes coach Lamouchi has compared Khazri to Uruguayan hitman Cavani, saying that whenever the Tunisia international gets the ball something happens.



"For us, he is the "Brittany Cavani"", Lamouchi told a press conference.





"That he plays as a centre forward, we know it is something that cannot last in the long term, but he does it so well in being able to be free, to be able to look for solutions by himself, stand out", he continued.