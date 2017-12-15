I Want Busy January Transfer Window – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss David Moyes admits that he is hoping the January transfer window is a busy one for his team as he looks to add players who can head straight into the first team.



The former Manchester United manager, who took over from Slaven Bilic on 7th November, has so far managed to win one, draw two and lose three of his games in charge and still sees his team languishing in the bottom three of the league.











While goal difference is currently keeping them rooted to 19th spot, the 54-year-old knows well that the road to safety is still some distance away.



And Moyes has therefore insisted that he wants to have a busy January transfer window as he tries to add players to the squad who will fit straight into the team and start delivering results at once.





"I hope the January window is busy", Moyes said at a press conference.

"It's not the easiest month but I'd like to add to the squad if I can. I would like people who could go straight into the team, if possible."



On how his journey as the manager of the club has been in the last month, Moyes said: "I'm smiling.



"I've really enjoyed it and really been made to feel welcome. It's been good.



"The players have helped and really bought into everything I wanted them to do."

