I’d Make Signing In January Transfer Window In These Circumstances – Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has not ruled out the possibility of signing players next month, but admits that he is not a fan of the January window.



Mourinho wanted to snap up four players last summer and Manchester United managed to bring in three, but failed to sign the fourth player, who was understood to be Inter winger Ivan Perisic.











Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing players in the January window and are believed to be keen to sign a full-back next month, but Mourinho believes the summer window is always the preferable window to do business in.



The Manchester United manager indicated the club could do some business if the opportunity arises next month, but admits that he is not fan of the January transfer window.





Asked about the January window, Mourinho said in a press conference: “I’ve nothing to say in relation to that.

“I’m not a big defender of the January market, but there are players and situations that sometimes you have the chance to do and you shouldn’t lose that chance.



“I don’t like the January market just to buy.



"But if you can buy one you would buy in June, with the chance a few months before, then great.”



