XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/12/2017 - 14:25 GMT

I’d Make Signing In January Transfer Window In These Circumstances – Jose Mourinho

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has not ruled out the possibility of signing players next month, but admits that he is not a fan of the January window.

Mourinho wanted to snap up four players last summer and Manchester United managed to bring in three, but failed to sign the fourth player, who was understood to be Inter winger Ivan Perisic.




Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing players in the January window and are believed to be keen to sign a full-back next month, but Mourinho believes the summer window is always the preferable window to do business in.

The Manchester United manager indicated the club could do some business if the opportunity arises next month, but admits that he is not fan of the January transfer window.
 


Asked about the January window, Mourinho said in a press conference: “I’ve nothing to say in relation to that.  

“I’m not a big defender of the January market, but there are players and situations that sometimes you have the chance to do and you shouldn’t lose that chance.

“I don’t like the January market just to buy.

"But if you can buy one you would buy in June, with the chance a few months before, then great.”

Diego Simeone has admitted that he would allow Antoine Griezmann to leave Atletico Madrid if he asks for a transfer, but Arsene Wenger insisted on Friday that Mesut Ozil will see out the season at Arsenal.
 