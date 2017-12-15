Inter Back In Chase For Everton And Liverpool Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are back in the transfer chase for Everton and Liverpool defensive target Stefan de Vrij, who is yet to sign a new contract with Lazio.



The 25-year-old defender has been in talks with Lazio since the summer over a new deal and there are suggestions that an agreement is close, but he is yet to sign on the dotted line.











The Dutchman will enter the final six months of his contract in January and his situation at Lazio has made him a hot property in the transfer market for many clubs.



The former Feyenoord man has been on Liverpool’s radar and even Everton are linked with having an interest in De Vrij over a potential move to Merseyside.





Inter tracked the defender for a while earlier in the year and according to Corriere dello Sport, the club are back on the transfer trail of De Vrij as they look to add more defensive options to their squad.

His contract situation has made sure Inter are interested in him again and the club are considering signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.



Lazio are desperate to see De Vrij sign a new contact before the transfer window opens in January, but the inclusion of a release clause remains a point of conflict between the player and the cub.



The Dutchman joined Lazio following the World Cup in 2014 and has turned in 88 appearances for the club thus far.

