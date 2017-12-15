XRegister
06 October 2016

15/12/2017 - 20:52 GMT

Kemar Roofe Capable of Holding Onto Lone Striker Role Feels Former Leeds Star

 




Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that Kemar Roofe can play as a lone striker if continues to perform the way he did against Queens Park Rangers.

The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick as his side beat the Hoops 3-1 away from home to extend their unbeaten run to three matches in the league.




As far as the former West Bromwich Albion man's overall statistics for the season are concerned, he has netted nine times in 21 matches and the assist tally stands at three; Roofe has more often been deployed behind the striker.

With another striker, Pierre-Michel Lasogga, closing on a return post his recovery from illness, the Leeds striking line-up will further be boosted, though Prutton believes that Roofe in his present form is capable of enough to take the entire pressure of scoring upon himself.
 


"Pierre-Michel Lasogga appears to be on his way back for Leeds United but I think Kemar Roofe is a more mobile striker", Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.  

"And with any player who scores three goals in one game, you’d like to think you would be in pole position to keep your place in the next game.

"With Roofe’s hat-trick, you probably have to take into account the opposition that Leeds were playing against last weekend in QPR and what effect that had on the way the game turned out.

"But Kemar definitely looks like he feels more at home centrally though he would do a job anywhere across the front three for the team.

"With Lasogga coming back, it’s whether United head coach Thomas Christiansen goes with a physical presence or whether you look at it from the point of view of different games calling for different formations and different tactics.

"If Kemar plays like he did at QPR then he quite clearly is capable of playing the lone striker role."

The win against QPR last Saturday took Leeds within touching distance of a place in the top six with just four points separating them from sixth placed Sheffield United
 