Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Addresses Marcus Antonssson Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Thomas Christiansen has indicated that Leeds United are unlikely to recall Marcus Antonsson from his loan at Blackburn Rovers next month.



The Swede was a bit part player at Leeds last season and was loaned out to League One outfit Blackburn Rovers, where he has been in good form in the current campaign.











Scoring seven goals in the third tier of English football in 17 league appearances, the striker has managed to catch the eye of many with his performances at Ewood Park.



There have been calls for Leeds to recall the Swede from his loan in the January transfer window and bolster their attacking options, but Christiansen stressed that they are not exploring that option at the moment.





The Leeds head coach insists he is happy with the attacking options he has at his disposal in the squad.

Asked about the possibility of recalling Antonsson, Christiansen said at a press conference: “Right now we haven’t spoken about that.



“We have Pierre [Michel Lasogga], who will come back soon.



"And we have enough players up front.”



Antonsson has a contract until the end of next season with Leeds and recently admitted he does not know what his future at the club holds.

