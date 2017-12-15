Leeds United Loanee Indicates He’s Not In Favour Of Early Return To Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Antonsson has indicated he does not want Leeds United to end his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers next month.



The striker is on a season-long loan deal at Ewood Park and has been pulling up trees with Tony Mowbray's men in League One, as he helps Rovers push for an instant return to the Championship.











Leeds' injury issues at present, with notably striker Caleb Ekuban being forced off last weekend at QPR, have led for calls for the Whites to look to terminate Antonsson's loan and take him back to Elland Road.



But the striker has indicated he would not be in favour as he wants to help Rovers win League One.





" I’m happy here now and really enjoying it", Antonsson was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.