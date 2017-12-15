XRegister
15/12/2017 - 12:58 GMT

Look At His Stats, He’s One of League’s Best – Leeds Boss On Felix Wiedwald

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has claimed that Felix Wiedwald is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship despite his up and down form.

The Yorkshire giants signed the German goalkeeper from Werder Bremen last summer but the 27-year-old has failed to convince many about his ability to play in the Championship.




While his mistakes have forced Christiansen to turn to Andy Lonergan from time to time, Wiedwald remains his first choice goalkeeper and the Leeds boss has refused to dwell on the mistakes the German has made.

He pointed out that despite his errors, Wiedwald’s one-on-one save against Queens Park Rangers last weekend earned the Whites the three points at Loftus Road.
 


And the Leeds boss stressed that numbers back his judgement and claimed that the German is one of the best in the Championship between the sticks at the moment.  

Christiansen said in a press conference when asked about Wiedwald: “I have passed that page already, he made one mistake, but he also saved the team two important points when the score was 2-1.

“I look for the positive things that he did.

"I am happy with what I have, this is clear.

“Felix, when you see his numbers, he is one of the best in the league with clean sheets and saves.”

Leeds are expected to field Wiedwald in goal again when they host Norwich City at Elland Road on Saturday.
 