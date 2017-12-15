Low Player Turnover Has Helped Tottenham Hotspur Says Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen believes that keeping faith with largely the same squad of players in recent years has brought Spurs success.



The Danish international, who joined the Lilywhites in 2013, is currently in the middle of his fifth season at the club, having witnessed ups and downs during his stay.











However, what has impressed the 25-year-old most about the team has been their principle of keeping hold of their key players, which means that there has been hardly any change to the structure of the team in the last three or four seasons.



"The more games you play for the same club and with the same team-mates, everyone becomes more used to everything and the experience is there as well", Eriksen was quoted as saying by Football London.





"It's virtually the same team we've had for the last three or four seasons since I've been here. We haven't made too many changes and it's good to be part of a team when you are winning.

"But also, it's good to have players you know and can rely on when you're not getting the result."



While Eriksen says the club have gone through a "few knocks" in the last few years, he feels they have managed to reach a level where they are now used to winning all their games.



"We've had a few knocks and the club is now at a point where we're not used to losing any game, in fast last season we got used to winning almost every game."



The team from London finished as the third and the second placed team in the league in the last two seasons and are currently placed fourth, four points behind third placed Chelsea.

