Man Utd Haven’t Approached Us – Arsene Wenger Digs In For Long Mesut Ozil Haul

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Arsenal have not been approached by Manchester United for Mesut Ozil and stressed that the German will stay until at least the end of the season.



Ozil’s contract will expire at the end of the season and Arsenal are yet to convince the attacking midfielder to sign a fresh deal to extend his stay at the club beyond next summer.











Barcelona are believed to be monitoring him ahead of the January window, but there are suggestions that Ozil favours a move to Manchester United, where he would be able to reunite with his former manager Jose Mourinho.



Mourinho is also believed to be keen to add the German’s attacking talent to his squad, but Wenger has rubbished the speculation of a January move and stressed that Ozil will stay until the end of the season.





Asked how close Arsenal are to an agreement over a new contract with Ozil, the Frenchman said in a press conference: “How close? I don’t know how close.

“We have never been approached by Man United anyway so I don’t see why that came up.



“That is something that has been created.



"[He’ll stay] until the end of the season, the rest is open.”



Robin van Persie was the last player to leave Arsenal for Manchester United, in 2012.

